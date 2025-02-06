Piper Sandler Boosts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.04 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 96.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 154,136 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122,599 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.