Piper Sandler Boosts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $30.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.04 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 96.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 154,136 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122,599 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

