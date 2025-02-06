Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 783 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 783.60 ($9.80). 73,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 182,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 788 ($9.85).

Pollen Street Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 760.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 720.74. The firm has a market cap of £484.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

