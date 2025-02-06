Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $33.45 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 6.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

