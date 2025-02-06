Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,391.76. This trade represents a 95.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. The trade was a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 target price (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.