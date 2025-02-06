Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.