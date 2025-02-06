Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.98. Provident Financial shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 14,193 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Provident Financial worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

