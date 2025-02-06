Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Qorvo by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 294.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

