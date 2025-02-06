Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Qorvo by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,809.15. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

