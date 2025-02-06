Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.69.

DGX stock opened at $164.98 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8,669.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 61,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

