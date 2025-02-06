Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.04 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

