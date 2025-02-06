Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Regis Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:RGS opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. Regis has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 143.69% and a net margin of 45.49%.
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
