Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 342.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,660,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,228,000 after acquiring an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,283,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,481,000 after purchasing an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

