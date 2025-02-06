Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,179,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,417,000 after acquiring an additional 577,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.45 and its 200 day moving average is $580.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $493.07 and a 12 month high of $613.79. The company has a market capitalization of $523.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

