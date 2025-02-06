Royal Bank of Canada Increases Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target to $40.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 60.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $106.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $230.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $514,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,903.40. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,653,753 shares of company stock worth $1,039,407,675. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

