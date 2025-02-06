S.A. Mason LLC Sells 260 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

