Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.86. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 147,528 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 12.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

