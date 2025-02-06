Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

