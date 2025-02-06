SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,708 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

