SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,612 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 89bio by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

89bio stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,070.60. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,554,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,100,291.25. This represents a 41.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,744,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,235,694 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

