SG Americas Securities LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 190.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAHC. Barclays upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $905.99 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

