SG Americas Securities LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

