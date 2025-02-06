SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,831 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 523.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

