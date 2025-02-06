SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.4089 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.08%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

