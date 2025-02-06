SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

