Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $11,400,978. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.40.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $357.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

