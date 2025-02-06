SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

