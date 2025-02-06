Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $100.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

