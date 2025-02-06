Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,183 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,785,000 after buying an additional 544,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,055,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 101,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHE opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

