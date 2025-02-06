Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,014 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

