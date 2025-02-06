Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 265.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,938,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 344.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 933,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 722,925 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,044,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 387.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 139,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 205,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $905,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,612,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,496,491.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 210,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,131,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,735.30. This trade represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,273,173 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,420. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

