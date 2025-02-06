Spire Wealth Management Buys 185 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

