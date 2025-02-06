Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,700 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,464,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 364,837 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $9,894,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 93.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 531,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 257,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 35.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 172,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $916,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,815,209.10. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,595.02. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

