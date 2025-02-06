Spire Wealth Management Buys 79 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $201.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $205.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.