Spire Wealth Management Buys New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -61.05. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -208.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.