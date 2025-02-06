Spire Wealth Management Has $400,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

