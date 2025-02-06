Spire Wealth Management Has $406,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after buying an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after buying an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,118,000 after buying an additional 737,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

