Spire Wealth Management Has $412,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $224.40.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

