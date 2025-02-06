Spire Wealth Management Has $425,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,071,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NVR by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,789.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8,351.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,870.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,209.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.