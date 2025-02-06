Spire Wealth Management Has $425,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,249,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 124,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.65 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $28,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,351,448.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 132,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,829. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

