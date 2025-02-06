Spire Wealth Management Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $73,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,972 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

ULTA opened at $410.67 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.81 and its 200 day moving average is $386.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

