Spire Wealth Management Has $446,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.62.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:A opened at $147.92 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

