Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ stock opened at $172.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,800.92. This represents a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

