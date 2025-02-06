Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 756.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 155,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 525,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,451,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.07 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

