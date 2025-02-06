Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL opened at $266.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.16 and its 200 day moving average is $203.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

