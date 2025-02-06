Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Diageo by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Profile



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

