Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2,231.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.