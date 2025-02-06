Spire Wealth Management Invests $484,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

