Spire Wealth Management Invests $597,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group
In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG
Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.3 %
SPG opened at $179.02 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.