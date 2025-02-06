Spire Wealth Management Invests $597,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.3 %

SPG opened at $179.02 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.