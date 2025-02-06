Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWV opened at $346.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $280.77 and a twelve month high of $349.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

