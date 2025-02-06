Spire Wealth Management Makes New $411,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

